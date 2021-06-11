Top 7 UK beaches: Influencer lists staycation destinations which feel like they are abroad

With staycations looking like the best option for a trip away this year, influencer Oghosa Ovienrioba has gone viral with her rundown of the seven best UK beaches that “feel like you are abroad”.

1. Porthcurno beach, Cornwall Porthcurno beach is located in the far west of Cornwall. The large beach is a stunning natural beauty with fine soft sand, turquoise sea and high cliffs. The beach is so gorgeous that it was used as a filming location for the first series of BBC’s Poldark. The beach is close to the internationally renowned Minack Theatre, the Porthcurno Telegraph Museum, and just a few miles from Land’s End. READ MORE:TUI cancels more June holidays

2. Joss Bay, Kent Joss Bay is described as a surfer’s paradise and known as the best surfing beach in Thanet. The 200-metre sand has its own surf school with boards and wet suits to hire. If you fancy taking it easy, you can always pull up a deckchair, soak up the views and enjoy refreshments from the café. You can also enjoy Thanet’s coastline by bike on the nearby 32-mile Viking Coastal Trail.

3. The Isles of Scilly The Isles of Scilly lie just off the coast of Cornwall. They are outstandingly beautiful and yet remain uncrowded and unspoilt, it is hard to believe they are in England. There is white sand on Pentle Bay, bright turquoise water and the weather is warmer than the rest of the UK. What is not to love! 4. Blackpool Sands, Devon Blackpool Sands is a Blue Flag Award-winning beach which is widely considered the gold standard for beaches around the world. The beach boasts beautifully clear, blue water and stunning natural scenery. The beach has plenty to keep you entertained with kayaking, paddle boards, picnic boats, sand pits and canoeing.

