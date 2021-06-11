UK could allow vaccinated passengers to travel from the end of June after G7 talks

The Government made it clear that its priority at the moment is the easing of the domestic lockdown on June 21.

After that, international travel will be discussed again with the next green list review due by June 28.

The travel industry has hope that the G7 leadership summit this week will give fresh impetus to a restart.

A travel industry source said: “We see no reason why the UK should not allow fully vaccinated passengers to travel from June 28, and we hope that will be discussed at the G7.”

