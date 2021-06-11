UK records highest Covid death toll in seven weeks – but stats show double vaccine boost

Pfizer coronavirus vaccine approved for 12 to 15 year olds

The Department for Health has confirmed a further 17 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for COVID-19. This is the highest figure since 21 deaths were recorded on April 23. The total number of fatalities since the start of the pandemic now stands at 127,884.

In another worrying development, the number of daily positive cases has surged by 8,125 – the biggest jump since 8,537 positives tests were recorded on February 24. Meanwhile, the UK’s vaccination programme continues to race ahead with 201,607 more people receiving their first dose and 308,038 adults being administered their second. In total, 41,088,485 people have now received one vaccine and 29,165,140 others have been given both doses.

The UK has recorded 17 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours

Boris Johnson will make an announcement on the roadmap on Monday

The rise in infections comes as it is estimated 96 percent of new cases in the UK are the Delta variant, first discovered in India. Public Health England said 42,323 cases of the Indian strain has been confirmed in the UK – up by 29,892 from the previous week. The Delta strain, which spread like wildfire across India, is thought to be up to 60 percent more transmissible than the previously dominant Alpha, or Kent variant. PHE says the growth rates for cases of the Delta variant are high across all parts of England, with regional estimates for doubling time ranging from 4.5 days to 11.5 days. As of June 7, there have been 42 deaths in England of people who were confirmed as having the Delta variant of coronavirus and who died within 28 days of a positive test, 23 of whom were unvaccinated.

The UK has administered more than 70millon doses

However, statistics from PHE show those who have been fully vaccinated account for only five percent of the Delta variant infections. Meaghan Kall, an epidemiologist from PHE, said of the report released today: “Hospitalisation and deaths remain low considering case numbers. “The great news is that vaccines are still working against infection and severe disease. Given Delta is dominant in all England regions, what I find interesting is that we aren’t seeing huge increases in case rates in all areas.” The Prime Minister is understood to be considering a four-week delay to his roadmap by extending restrictions to the end of July. Boris Johnson is due to make an announcement on whether June 21 can go ahead in a press conference on Monday.

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi has urged caution

The latest coronavirus figures has sent alarm bells ringing and the British Medical Association (BMA) has called for a delay to the June 21 unlocking. The BMA said the UK is “not meeting the four tests” set out by the Government in order to proceed with the final stage of the roadmap. Earlier today, Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi cast doubt over so-called “freedom day” and said the Government needed to look “very closely” at the data over the weekend. He said: “We have to be really careful. We had a very big opening on the 17th of May where people could meet friends indoors, in a restaurant, in a pub, and socialise indoors as well. DON’T MISS EU plot to oust Lord Frost backfires ‘Right man for the job!’ [INSIGHT]

Royal Family LIVE: Harry making friends in high places [LIVE]

UK weather: Chart turns BLOOD RED as sizzling 30C heatwave hits [FORECAST]

The roadmap out of lockdown

“And I think it’s important that we look at the data very carefully over this weekend and then share it with the nation.” Mr Zahawi stressed the virus “hasn’t gone away” and warned against throwing away “hard-fought gains” made against the virus. He added: “There have been some really hard-won battles against this virus and we don’t want to squander those hard-fought gains that we have made through the vaccination programme. “In saying that, the virus hasn’t gone away, the virus will continue to attempt to mutate, to escape, to try and survive, and I think it’s really important that we are really careful.”

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: UK Feed