Vitamin D deficiency: Wrong dosage and not including vitamin K2 can increase deficiency

Getting adequate amounts of vitamin D and vitamin K is essential for your health. Getting enough, but not too much, vitamin D is needed to keep your body functioning well. Vitamin D helps with strong bones and may help prevent some cancers. But some sources claim that supplementing with vitamin D is harmful if you are low in vitamin K. Dr John Tsagaris, an expert in traditional Chinese medicine spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk to offer his insights on the importance of adding vitamin K2 to gain the full benefits of vitamin D and reduce a deficiency.

Vitamin D3 and vitamin K2 ensure that calcium is absorbed easily and reaches the bone mass, while preventing arterial calcification. Helping to keep your heart and bones healthy. “Combining vitamin D3 and K2 is the best way to absorb the nutrient correctly, as both vitamins have a synergetic effect,” said Dr Tsagaris.

He added: “Both vitamins are fat-soluble and work together to metabolise calcium in your body by activating helpful proteins. He added: “Both vitamins are fat-soluble and work together to metabolize calcium in your body by activating helpful proteins. DON’T MISS

“While vitamin D3 improves your calcium absorption, vitamin K2 allocates where that calcium can be used. “Vitamin D is beneficial in bone density issues or menopause, and even depression. “Vitamin K2 promotes strengthening of the bones and at the same time prevents calcification of soft tissues such as vessels and organs.”

Getting enough vitamin D may also play a role in helping to keep you healthy by protecting against the following conditions and possibly helping to treat them. These conditions can include: Heart disease and high blood pressure Diabetes Infections and immune system disorders. Falls in older people. Some types of cancer, such as colon, prostate and breast cancers Multiple sclerosis

