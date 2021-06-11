‘We don’t know the root cause’ says Luma CEO as huge fire cuts power to 50% of Puerto Rico

Thousands have been left without power after a huge fire devastated a substation. Wayne Stensby, the CEO of LUMA Energy Puerto Rico, told the media: “We don’t know the root cause [of the power station explosion].

He added that the situation had been made safe and that work was being done to restore power.

Posting on Twitter, LUMA issued a statement shortly after the incident pledging to restore power as soon as possible.

“A fire broke out in a transformer at LUMA’s Monacillo substation,” it read.

“Protection systems interrupted electrical service. The restoration will begin in two hours and will continue overnight.”