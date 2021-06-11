‘We don’t know the root cause’ says Luma CEO as huge fire cuts power to 50% of Puerto Rico

Thousands have been left without power after a huge fire devastated a substation. Wayne Stensby, the CEO of LUMA Energy Puerto Rico, told the media: “We don’t know the root cause [of the power station explosion].
He added that the situation had been made safe and that work was being done to restore power.
Posting on Twitter, LUMA issued a statement shortly after the incident pledging to restore power as soon as possible.
“A fire broke out in a transformer at LUMA’s Monacillo substation,” it read.
“Protection systems interrupted electrical service. The restoration will begin in two hours and will continue overnight.”
LUMA recently took over the power distribution system on June 1.
The country’s power system took a severe blow after Hurricane Maria destroyed large sections of the grid which left some residents without electricity for nearly a year.
Javier Jiménez, mayor of San Sebastián, said the incident had “turned into chaos.”
Mr Stensby added that roughly 700,000 people were without power across the country and that around 100,000 have had power restored.
READ MORE: Joe Biden hails the ‘RFA’ in major embarrassing gaffe on arrival in UK
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: World Feed
0 Comments