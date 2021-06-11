What actually occurred in CNN anchor Jeffrey Toobin’s zoom video?

Toobin, 61, was caught masturbating on a Zoom call in October 2020.

On October 15, 2020, a Zoom meeting was conducted to discuss a presidential election podcast for WNYC and The New Yorker.

Toobin allegedly positioned the computer camera, stroked himself, and blew kisses at someone who was not one of his coworkers, according to his colleagues.

Toobin issued an apology statement shortly after the incident, stating, “I made an embarrassment-inducing error by believing I was not on camera.

“I would like to express my regret to my wife, family, friends, and coworkers.”

He was later suspended from the New Yorker, with editor David Remnick issuing the following message to staff regarding the event: “As you may have heard in today’s press stories, one of our writers, Jeff Toobin, has been suspended following an incident last week in a Zoom conversation.

“Please rest assured that we take such issues seriously and are conducting an investigation. All the best, David. “

Shortly thereafter, the writer was sacked from the New Yorker, where he had worked for 27 years.

Why was Jeffrey Toobin’s employment with CNN terminated?

While the New Yorker terminated Toobin in the aftermath of the incident, CNN chose a different tack.

Toobin, who joined CNN in 2002 as a senior legal analyst, was not dismissed but was given a leave of absence until June 10, 2021.

According to a CNN statement, “Jeff Toobin requested time off to address a personal matter, which we granted.”

At the time, a source stated that he was “too good to be fired.”

They stated that he is “one of the network’s most recognisable faces” and is “far too important a commodity” to be let go.

Toobin was reunited with the network in time for an interview with Alisyn Camerota.

Jeffrey Toobin and wife Amy McIntosh Credit: Getty

The legal expert, who is married to Amy McIntosh, revealed he has apologised and is attempting to make apologies for his error.

As he stated: “I am a flawed human being who makes errors, and as you are well aware, there is no defence for my behaviour.

“The only problem is what the appropriate repercussions should be, and the ‘New Yorker’ made that determination. CNN, fortunately, took a different decision, for which I am really grateful.

“However, I am not going to come up here and split hairs or attempt to justify or explain anything. It was incorrect. It was baffling. And I’m attempting to improve myself. “