White spots on nails – the underlying health conditions they could be signalling

“Although most causes are not serious, certain serious medical conditions may cause white spots such as chronic renal disease or a reaction to certain medication. If you are at all concerned or if the condition is progressing, make sure to seek the opinion of a doctor.”

White spots on the nails may be a sign of a fungal infection called ‘white superficial onychomycosis’, according to Roxane Bakker, Registered Dietitian and Head of Nutrition at www.vitl.com.

She explained: “It’s an easily treatable infection which can be treated through over-the-counter antifungal medication.”

Advising on white spots signalling a nail injury, she added: “They may be a sign that you’ve had an injury at the base of your fingernail.

