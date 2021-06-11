Who is the Herlock Sholmes? An interesting mystery

With the release of the second season of Lupin, one question is on everyone’s lips: “Who the heck is Herlock Sholmes?” This is a really moving escapade, in which Omar Sy’s character smuggles a book into his son’s bedroom for a surprise. Although that, it is an accurate representation of the character. The spine of the book is revealed to depict the Arsène Lupin against Herlock Sholmès showdown. That’s good, right?

In a nutshell, copyright law applies. Sherlock Holmes was introduced in A Study in Scarlet, but the character achieved widespread fame because of several short stories published in the Strand Magazine, beginning with “A Scandal in Bohemia” in 1891. The Sherlock Holmes stories were released in France in 1902, and the character grew popular on both sides of the English Channel.

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s writings drew the attention of journalist Pierre Lafitte, who was founding a new magazine, Je Sais Tout (“I Know Everything”). Lafitte asked a writer, Maurice Leblanc, if he’d be interested in producing a comparable persona for his new endeavour.

Arsène Lupin, the gentleman burglar, debuted in “L’Arrestation d’Arsène Lupin” in July of 1905. Conan Doyle’s “The Adventure of the Dancing Men” has already appeared in an issue of Je Sais Tout. In his second appearance, Lupin tells Ganimard, the investigator who apprehended him in the first narrative, that he is “nearly as clever as Sherlock Holmes.”

Once Leblanc discovered that Lupin’s enemy was the second-best investigator in the world, the fight was a given. For example, the following month, he made headlines by printing “Sherlock Holmes Arrives Trop Tard” (Sherlock Holmes Arrives Too Late).”

Arsène Lupin was going to rob him, so he hired Holmes to look into it. When he bumps across Lupin by coincidence, Holmes is able to identify him but does not arrest him, explaining that he creates possibilities when he encounters a rival like Arsène Lupin. Lupin lacks a strong sense of fair play. He steals Holmes’ watch only to prove he can. Lupin and Holmes promise to meet again, bringing up a potential shared universe across the Marvel Cinematic Universe and other cinematic universes. Unfortunately, Maurice Leblanc never got around to contacting Arthur Conan Doyle for permission.

Despite questionable legality, the duel between the consulting detective and the gentleman burglar continued unabated. The narrator in “La Dame Blonde” (“The Blonde Lady”) claimed that he had been given assistance by “Arsène Lupin himself, and also the ineffable Watson, friend and confidant of Sherlock Holmes.” Despite Leblanc pointing out that Ganimard was not as intelligent as Conan Doyle’s detective, Holmes was not in the story.

In January 1907, Conan Doyle or his lawyers contacted Je Sais Tout, telling them to cut it off. As a result, the magazine has only released two of the six chapters promised to their readers.It was as ugly as it was brilliant: “Herlock Sholmes Opens Hostilities” was the third chapter’s title, and Holmes’ name was changed to “Herlock Sholmès” throughout as “Wilson” Actually, it was an established custom that Herlock Sholmes appeared in jokes and parodies of Doyle’s work as early as 1894.

Arsène Lupin, Gentleman-Cambrioleur, became Herlock Sholmès when the nine Leblanc stories were collected in the summer of 1907. Arsène Lupin Contre Herlock Sholmès is the book Dio offers his son in Netflix’s Lupin.

