Will quarantine-free travel to Europe open up by the end of July?

To protect Britons and the country’s efforts to quash coronavirus, the Government implemented a traffic light system for foreign travel.

Each country is allocated a colour based upon its risk – with overseas holidays only permitted to green list destinations.

Other countries categorised as “amber” or “red” are only open to travellers in emergency situations such as to visit an unwell relative.

On June 3, the Government reduced the number of countries on the green list, removing Portugal and adding it to the amber list.

This means the green list countries now include: Australia, Brunei, the Falkland Islands, the Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Iceland, Israel, New Zealand, Singapore, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, and St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha.

