1 dead, 1 taken to the hospital after shooting in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is dead after a shooting in southeast Austin Friday night.

The Austin Police Department said it happened just before 10:15 p.m. in the 4900 block of Todd Lane. That’s off East St. Elmo Road, south of U.S. Highway 290.

APD said while one man was pronounced dead, a woman was taken to a local hospital. Austin-Travis County EMS said she had potentially life-threatening injuries.

It’s still an active scene. APD told KXAN at last check information on a suspect isn’t available.

East St. Elmo Road and Todd Lane are closed off due to the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

Author: Jaclyn Ramkissoon

This post originally appeared on KXAN Austin