This week’s big Nintendo release is Game Builder Garage – its origins, as you might already know, stem from Nintendo Labo.

In short, you make games and you can even connect a USB mouse to enhance your experience. If you are one of the many who picked the game up on release, you might have noticed there’s a day one update for it.

So, what’s it do? According to Nintendo, it’ll make your overall experience with this new software just a little more comfortable. Here are the full patch notes, courtesy of Nintendo’s official support page:

Ver. 1.0.1 (Released June 10, 2021)

Addressed various issues to create a more comfortable game experience.

If you’re still on the fence about this one, why not watch or read our full review. We awarded the game seven out of ten stars and said it was a toolbox of terrifying potential.

Have you downloaded this update yet? Would you like to see Nintendo support this game with some more exciting content updates in the future? Leave your thoughts down below.

