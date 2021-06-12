Android TVs could get a long awaited feature ...but not in time for an E3 launch

In a blog post online announcing the news, the Stadia team said: “Today, our friends at Nest published a blog post revealing that the first version of Stadia on Chromecast with Google TV is launching on June 23. In addition, we’re excited to announce something entirely new – you’ll also be able to play Stadia on compatible Android TV OS devices on June 23!

“We’re here to share more details on what to expect while playing your favourite games on more TVs across Stadia supported regions later this month.”

To start with, only a few Android TV models will offer support Stadia on June 23. However, Google is working to bring support to more devices in the future.

Here are the devices that will begin offering Stadia support on June 23: • Chromecast with Google TV • Hisense Android Smart TVs (U7G, U8G, U9G) • Nvidia Shield TV • Nvidia Shield TV Pro • Onn FHD Streaming Stick and UHD Streaming Device • Philips 8215, 8505, and OLED 935/805 Series Android TVs • Xiaomi MIBOX3 and MIBOX4

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Tech Feed