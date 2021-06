Arthritis is a very common condition that affects more than 10 million people in the UK, according to the NHS. If you’ve been diagnosed with arthritis, you could benefit from making some changes to your lifestyle – including what you eat.

About 10 million people have arthritis in the UK – most of which have osteoarthritis.

The condition is caused by the smooth cartilage between joints being worn down.

Rheumatoid arthritis, meanwhile, affects about 400,000 people in the UK.

It’s an autoimmune condition where the immune system mistakenly attacks the cells lining joints.

