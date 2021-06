Despite his elation at claiming the victory that secured his spot in the semis, Loughnane admitted that his battle with Diamond took him to a place he’d never been before in a fight.

“Mate, that was better for me than beating Sheymon Moraes,” he said.

“I just had to dig to somewhere that I didn’t know I had tonight.

“In the last third round, when I had to scramble to get up, I contemplated quitting, and I’ve never done that in my career.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed