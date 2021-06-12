Brigitte Macron changes from black trousers to stunning blue dress for G7 Summit photo

Global leaders took photographs with Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds this afternoon, with the beach and the English Channel behind them. This tradition takes place before the start of the G7 Summit, and Brigitte changed clothes for the occasion.

As for jewellery, Brigitte kept her look simple without wearing earrings or a necklace, but she donned two large silver rings.

Brigitte matched her shoes with a black quilted clutch bag.

The First Lady’s stilettos were much higher than Carrie’s low block sandal heels.

Elongating her legs further, Brigitte paired the blue ensemble with shiny black high heels.

The blue ensemble was Brigitte’s second outfit of the day.

This morning, the French First Lady stepped off the plane in Cornwall wearing a long Chanel tweed jacket in chic black and white.

She paired the jacket with a black chiffon shirt and slim black cigarette pants.

The outfit was quintessentially French, especially as Chanel is France’s most iconic fashion house.

However, Brigitte’s matching coat and dress still subtly alluded to her country as their hue represented the blue on France’s tricolour flag.