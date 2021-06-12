Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall packs specific outfit when travelling to show respect

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall , is quite a jet-setter, travelling abroad for both royal duties alongside husband Prince Charles , and for leisure purposes. However, when doing so there is one very specific outfit which she must pack in her suitcase.

Alas, this rule is one that was created from experience.

In 1952, Queen Elizabeth II was representing the monarchy in Kenya alongside Prince Philip.

Sadly, it was during this trip that she was informed of the passing of her father King George VI.

Due to the sudden nature of his death, Queen Elizabeth realised she had not even thought to pack a black ensemble for her trip to the hot country.