Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall packs specific outfit when travelling to show respect

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is quite a jet-setter, travelling abroad for both royal duties alongside husband Prince Charles, and for leisure purposes. However, when doing so there is one very specific outfit which she must pack in her suitcase.
Alas, this rule is one that was created from experience.
In 1952, Queen Elizabeth II was representing the monarchy in Kenya alongside Prince Philip.
Sadly, it was during this trip that she was informed of the passing of her father King George VI.
Due to the sudden nature of his death, Queen Elizabeth realised she had not even thought to pack a black ensemble for her trip to the hot country.
This meant that, upon her return to London, she would not have the correct mourning attire to wear when disembarking the aircraft.
Luckily, her staff were on hand in the UK to collect a garment for her and have it delivered to the airport in time for her landing.
Her Royal Highness stayed firmly parked onboard the aircraft until the outfit had been brought to her.
She was then able to emerge from the aeroplane in her respectful outfit.
The black garment is not the only royal fashion rule which is often imposed on family members travelling abroad for duties.
Royal Family members must also try and show respect for the countries they are visiting by donning clothing made by local designers.
“When packing looks for a state trip it is considered respectful, good etiquette and customary to shop from the designers from that country, or looks that reflect the style and culture of the destination,” Anne Chertoff chief operating officer at New York-based Beautmont Etiquette told Express.co.uk.
“For example, when Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge travelled with Prince William to India in 2016 she wore a memorable white and blue dress by Indian-American designer Naeem Khan when the couple visited the Taj Mahal.”
