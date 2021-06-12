Newslanes Community

Newslanes

Dan Walker given marching orders from wife after BBC host's Euro error 'Go somewhere else'

110views
110
16 shares, 110 points
Dan Walker given marching orders from wife after BBC host's Euro error 'Go somewhere else'

Dan tied the knot with his wife Sarah in 2001 after they met while studying at the University of Sheffield, and rarely shares insights into his home life.

The broadcaster is a father to three young children; son Joe, and two daughters Susanna and Jessica.

Elsewhere, Dan’s colleague and pal Louise Minchin announced she was stepping down from Breakfast after two decades.

BBC Breakfast airs daily on BBC One at 6am.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

, , , , , , , , , , ,

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in