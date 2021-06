But Holding says the England cricket team, who suspended bowler Ollie Robinson pending an investigation last week following the discovery of historic tweets of an offensive nature, are not supporting the Black Lives Matter message.

“What this England [cricket] team are doing now with this ‘moment of unity’, that is not supporting Black Lives Matter.

“What you are doing there is, when I say, ‘black lives matter’, you are telling me ‘all lives matter’.

“I’m very disappointed with people saying BLM is Marxist, they wouldn’t even know what Marxism is or what it stood for – but they tell you that because they are trying to pull down Black Lives Matter.

“I’m never going to talk about any political movement. I care about the three words: Black Lives Matter.”

