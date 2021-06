One hotly tipped unannounced game from Square Enix that could get revealed at E3 2021 is Final Fantasy Origin.

This is reportedly an action-focused spin-off developed in collaboration with Team Ninja.

Final Fantasy Origin is believed to be a Souls-like game with a setting that ties into the original Final Fantasy game that kickstarted it all.

Final Fantasy Origin is reportedly a PS5 exclusive as well.

News on another PS5 exclusive, Final Fantasy 16, is also due to drop in 2021.

Towards the end of last year Yoshi-P said fans could look forward to news on FF16 dropping in 2021.

However, it’s unclear if an update will come during Square Enix’s event at E3, or if news could be saved up for a future PlayStation stream.

