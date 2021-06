It was a quiet afternoon for Bale in Baku as Wales struggled to break down Switzerland throughout proceedings.

His most notable contribution was a free-kick delivery on the half hour mark which drifted out of play, with no one able to make a connection with the cross into the box.

The 31-year-old was the star of the show for Wales at Euro 2016, scoring three goals and providing one assist as the Dragons shocked the footballing world by reaching the semi-finals of the tournament.

But Bale showed no signs of grabbing the game by the scruff of its neck as he did at the previous tournament, with Daniel James offering more of a threat throughout the game.

October 2019 was the last time that Bale scored for his national side, a further reminder that the influence of the Wales captain is on the decline.

Potential buyers will not have been inspired by this display and could be having second thoughts over considering a deal.

Madrid will be keen to shift Bale out of the club this summer, the question is whether or not the interest will be there.

