HMRC issued a warning on tax themed scams today and it urged savers to review its “scams checklist” to ensure they’re not caught out. As the official HMRC twitter account detailed: “We’re always detecting new tax scams.

If a person has been the victim of a scam and has suffered financial loss, they should report it directly to Action Fraud.

The contact details for the HMRC security team and Action Fraud can be found on their respective websites.

Unfortunately, this guidance will likely be needed now more than ever for some people as scammers have been known to take advantage of coronavirus themed difficulties.

Indeed, recent YouGov research showed as many as one in four Britons receive scams every day (25 percent) rising to one in three Britons aged over 65 (31 percent).