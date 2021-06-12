Horoscopes: Russell Grant delivers your star sign's horoscope for next week

Aries (March 21/April 20) You’ve been finding it hard to reach an understanding in an issue that’s causing problems in a work or family relationship. You might suddenly conjure up an ideal way to get around someone. You will wonder why you hadn’t thought of this before. Taurus (April 21/May 21) You’ve got some thinking to do. It might seem as if you and a partner no longer share the same goals. Is there a way of continuing with joint commitments or is it time to go your separate ways? A friend has some interesting and imaginative ideas for the future.

Leo (July 24/August 23) You are enjoying a run of financial luck. Even so, you won’t drop your guard because of this and you will continue to be alert for any further opportunity to improve your finances. An extremely inviting investment offer is about to be put to you. Virgo (August 24/September 23) It’s hard to concentrate on everyday business. An unusual amount of restlessness isn’t helping. It may be out of the question to take to the open road because of financial or other restrictions but you will take this chance to spend more time outdoors.

Libra (September 24/October 23) Keeping busy will help keep your mind off a matter that is causing strong emotions. There are ways to stay calm and thinking about other things is one of them. Be sure you don’t commit yourself to anything more than you have to. Scorpio (October 24/November 22) After a slow start to the week, as the days wear on, the brighter and livelier the pace will be. Although you may not be wandering too far away from your home ground, there will be a lot of fun through friendship and community activities.

Sagittarius (November 23/December 21) You have your days carefully mapped out down to the last detail. Yet you might wonder why you took so much time arranging things when an unexpected stumbling block foils your progress. This can be overcome with a little patience. Capricorn (December 22/January 20) You may have left it a little late to make some travel arrangements. Work and other responsibilities have got in the way. It is time now to devote more attention to your personal life for you don’t want to lose someone who is becoming to mean a lot to you.

Aquarius (January 21/February 19) An invitation to join friends in a carefully arranged event will be just what you need to brighten your days. You have an eye for a bargain and others will be glad to have you around when you save them some money too. Pisces (February 20/March 20) In love and money, don’t give in to temptation. Avoid taking risks and think about what you might lose rather than dreaming of all you could win. There’s something restless and fidgety about your mood which tempts you to jump in without looking.

