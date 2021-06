Are you showcasing signs of excess inflammation? According to Scripps Research – a charity in the field of biomedical science – feeling slightly fatigued could be a vague, but important, indication. As inflammation progresses, health conditions could start to appear such as: Heart disease

Diabetes. What is heart disease? Coronary heart disease “is a major cause of death in the UK”, warned the NHS.

Scripps Research confirmed that people can “control, and even reverse”, inflammation. This involves an “anti-inflammatory diet”, which includes fresh vegetables and fruits. It’s also highly recommended to reduce the amount of refined sugar (i.e. added sugar) you consume. Added/refined sugar may be labelled as: Corn sugar

Dextrose

Fructose

Glucose

High-fructose glucose syrup

Honey

Maple syrup

Agave syrup

Invert sugar

Isoglucose

Levulose

Maltose

Molasses

Sucrose

It can be found in jams, table sugar, chocolate, sweets, alcoholic drinks, squash cordials, biscuits, cakes, and fruit yoghurt, said the NHS. The Scripps Research charity advises to eat more food containing omega-3 fatty acids. “Some of the best sources of omega-3s are cold water fish, such as salmon and tuna, and tofu, walnuts, flax seeds and soybeans. “Other anti-inflammatory foods include grapes, celery, blueberries, garlic, olive oil, tea and some spices.”

“One easy rule to follow is to avoid white foods, such as white bread, rice and pasta, as well as foods made with white sugar and flour,” said the charity. Instead, “build meals around lean proteins and whole foods high in fibre”. Examples include vegetables, fruits, and whole grains, such as whole wheat pasta, rice and bread. You can also reduce inflammation by doing regular bouts of activity, whether it’s a brisk walk, jog, or swim. It’s recommended to complete around 30 minutes of aerobic exercise, and up to 25 minutes of weight training, at least four to five times per week.

Daily Express :: Health Feed

