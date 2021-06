The jury is still out on whether life goes on after physical death but many people claim to already known an answer. People who have gone through so-called near-death experiences (NDEs) frequently describe visions and sensations of what they believe is the afterlife. One such person is a woman named Leila, who claims to have temporarily passed into the afterlife more than 15 years ago.

Leila shared the account of her NDE with the Near-Death Experience Research Foundation (NDERF), explaining how she was dying in hospital from complete liver failure.

She recalled saying goodbye to her closest family while a pastor said one final prayer for her.

When everyone left, she closed her eyes and drifted away, praying to God “to please help me”.

Leila said: “Next, I was above my body. I knew that I was dead.

