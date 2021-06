© Nintendo / Ubisoft

Update #2 (Sat 12th Jun, 2021 15:40 BST) And Nintendo of America has now taken the game page down. We can expect to hear more details and see a ‘reveal’ trailer later today at the Ubisoft Forward event — join us to watch the livestream at 12pm Pacific / 3pm Eastern / 8pm UK / 9pm CEST.

Update (Sat 12th Jun, 2021 12:35 BST): It appears Ubisoft’s Switch exclusive has been revealed ahead of schedule, and as rumoured it’s a sequel to the 2017 title Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle.

Nintendo’s very own website is the source of the information — revealing the game will be officially known as Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. According to the description, it’s coming out next year in 2022 and the amount of players is to be determined.

Here are some screenshots and a bit of extra information about what to expect:

Team up with Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Rabbid Peach, Rabbid Luigi, and their friends on a galactic journey to defeat a malevolent entity and save your Spark companions. Explore planets throughout the galaxy as you uncover mysterious secrets and compelling quests!

– Build your dream team with three heroes from an eclectic roster of nine.

– Take down all new bosses, along with some familiar enemies throughout the galaxy.

– Rescue the adorable Sparks throughout the galaxy, who provide distinct powers that will help you in battle.

– Unleash your heroes’ skills but be strategic as you dash your enemies, team jump on your allies, and hide behind covers.

Original story (Fri 11th Jun, 2021 11:00 BST): Well, it’s E3 season, and the reality is that companies really struggle to keep secrets at this time of year. One rumoured title appears to have escaped the vault a little under two days ahead of time, taking us back to a rather dramatic Switch rumour from back in the day.

When Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle leaked it caused bemusement, and then Ubisoft’s E3 event turned public opinion around and got plenty of us excited for the tactical shooter. It’s an excellent game, and now ‘PracticalBrush12’, a leaker with an impressive track record – recently including the likes of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl – has struck again and listed ‘Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope’.

Ubisoft Forward will reveal all soon, of course – it’s on 12th June at 12pm Pacific / 3pm Eastern / 8pm UK / 9pm CEST. A sequel certainly makes sense – the first was well received and had solid sales, while there was a sense that the development team were hugely passionate about the concept and IPs involved.

We do recommend only following the Reddit source link if you want to be potentially spoiled; the leaker’s strong history and the dizzying scope of the list are quite something to behold. Time will tell on how accurate this leak truly is.

