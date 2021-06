Propaganda is circulating on Chinese social media platforms Weibo and WeChat. It is reinforced by articles addressed to ‘splittists’ – a term believed to refer to those in favour of separating areas the Asian superpower asserts authority over.

The messages serve as a hair-raising insight into Beijing’s well-known stance on Taiwan, over which it claims sovereignty.

These were published the information arm of the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) 80th Group Army.

A propaganda poster – depicting military rockets being fired beside the words “prepare for war” – has been produced by the Political Work Department.

The content was shared on Wednesday, June 9.