Tennis legend Boris Becker has backed Roger Federer to perform at Wimbledon following his French Open withdrawal. Federer prematurely departed Roland Garros earlier this month due to fitness concerns after reaching the fourth round.

Federer defeated Dominik Koepfer in a third-round affair that ran past midnight in front of an empty Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris.

A day later, he announced his withdrawal after feeling the effects of two knee surgeries in the build-up to the tournament.

“After discussions with my team, I have decided I will need to pull out of Roland-Garros today,” Federer stated.

“After two knee surgeries and over two years of rehabilitation, it’s important that I listen to my body and make sure I don’t push myself too quickly on my road to recovery.

“I am thrilled to have gotten three matches under my belt. There is no greater feeling than being back on court.”

