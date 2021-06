The response was shared on Reddit and has subsequently been shared widely across the internet. Myrah was asked to write an equation for six scenarios, a post on Reddit shared. “Jane has 12 crayons and Kim has 7 crayons. How many more crayons does Susan have than Kim?” the girl – known only as Myrah – was asked as part of her homework assignment.

Her response has been praised as legendary.

“Who’s Susan?” she asked.

“Myrah is going places,” one Redditor wrote cheekily, while a second praised Myrah over her no nonsense response.

Another had a different theory, saying: “‘Maybe it’s a reading comprehension test disguised as a math test.”

And Redditors spotted mistakes in the other questions too.

The first question asked: “There are 8 birds on a branch. There are 3 birds on another branch. How many birds are there in the tree?”