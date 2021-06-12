Newslanes Community

Sheila Jackson Lee to host COVID vaccine 'barbershop tour' tomorrow

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — In an effort to get more Houstonians vaccinated in an easier way, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is hosting a “barbershop tour” this weekend that will feature mobile vaccine clinics.

It’s happening Saturday, June 12, at 12:30 p.m.

The event is being held in partnership with Premier Barber School and will offer doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

It’s open to all adults and children and no pre-registration is required.

The barber school is located at 8795 Antoine Street.

For more information, contact 713-655-0050.

