This Week on Xbox: June 11, 2021

Bringing the Joy and Community of Gaming to Everyone

At Xbox, our mission is simple: bring the joy and community of gaming to everyone on the planet. To achieve that, we aspire to empower everyone to play the games you want, with the people you want, anywhere you want… Read more

Free Play Days – Fallout 76, Ark: Survival Evolved, and Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition

Play the new Brotherhood of Steel questline, try to survive in a harsh environment, and make your mark on the footballing world. Ark: Survival Evolved and Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition are available for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate… Read more

Satya Nadella and Phil Spencer on Why Microsoft is “All In” on Gaming

Ahead of the first-ever Xbox & Bethesda Showcase on Sunday, Head of Xbox Phil Spencer hosted a series of conversations with Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, and members of Microsoft’s Gaming Leadership team on the future of gaming at Microsoft…

Lemnis Gate Brings Turn-Based, Time-Looping FPS Strategy to Xbox Game Pass This Summer

Hey everyone! I’m coming to you from 25 seconds ago with exciting news about our time-looping, mind-bending, turn-based strategy shooter. I’m thrilled to be announcing and revealing a couple of special surprises for you today… Read more

How to Watch the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

In just over 48 hours, gamers across the globe will come together to watch the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, featuring the latest on games from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and our partners from around the world. The show will… Read more

Two Point Campus Announced

Build the university of your dreams with Two Point Campus, coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S in 2022! Get to know your students, explore their personalities, and fulfil their wants and needs. Craft buildings, choose courses, hire the…

Our Second Summer Game Fest Demo Event Coming June 15 to an Xbox Near You

Last Summer, we presented our first ever [email protected] Summer Game Fest Demo event as part of Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest promotion. The feedback we received from fans was amazing! As a result, we’re excited to partner with Summer Game Fest…

How an Esports “Master” Landed His Dream Job at Team Ninja to Help Players Be Great

With Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection hitting Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S this week, one man is working behind the scenes to interact with fans, provide tips to takedown bosses like Doku and Alma, and help teach gamers the legacy behind… Read more

Jurassic World Evolution 2 Announced

We’re incredibly excited to share with you a closer look at the much-anticipated sequel to the highly successful Jurassic World Evolution. Set in the iconic Jurassic World universe, Jurassic World Evolution 2 offers players a deeper, more immersive…

Open Country is Available Today for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Hello, outdoor survival and hunting fans! Open Country launches today for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. We are excited to bring this brand-new outdoor experience to you. Open Country is a different kind of outdoor game that includes… Read more

It’s Time to Get Co-Operative In The Anacrusis

The Anacrusis is an infinitely-replayable, four-player, co-op first-person shooter coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10, and with Xbox Game Pass this Fall. In our launch trailer, you’ll meet the four survivors who make up the cast of…

For Honor Launches Year 5 Season 2: Mirage with Visions of the Kyoshin Event

For Honor’s Heathmoor has been stricken with drought in Year 5 Season 2 Mirage, which begins today on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One with the in-game Visions of the Kyoshin event. As the landscape dries out, the water and vegetation that hid the… Read more

2K and Gearbox Reveal Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, a New Fantasy-Fueled Adventure

Get ready to experience an all-new world full of whimsy, wonder, and high-powered weaponry in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, coming in early 2022 to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S! The latest title from 2K and Gearbox, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands…

Dark Alliance: Revealing the Free Post-Launch Plan

Dark Alliance is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and phones and tablets via Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) with Xbox Game Pass on Day One, June 22. But we’re not stopping there! We’ll have more monsters to slay, dungeons to loot… Read more

Deals Unlocked: Score Big on Xbox Games, Gaming PCs, and Accessories

Xbox’s Deals Unlocked is ready to make your Summer with Xbox the best yet! From epic exclusive games, gaming PCs, and accessories, Deals Unlocked delivers the biggest entertainment franchises right to your home and you can save up to 75% on… Read more

Geriatric Dating Sim Later Daters is Now Available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Every day we inch closer to death, so we might as well enjoy the ride and make the most of it. Later Daters, the geriatric dating simulator, is now available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Move to the Ye Olde retirement community and meet the cute… Read more

Conquer the Next Generation This October in Battlefield 2042 for Xbox Series X|S

It’s been a few years since we last had a Battlefield game, but the technical wizards at longtime series developer DICE have been hard at work to bring the blockbuster shooter series to the next generation. The result is Battlefield 2042, a groundbreaking… Read more

Wasteland 3: The Battle of Steeltown Now Available

The Wasteland 3 team here at inXile is excited to release our first narrative expansion: The Battle of Steeltown! The manufacturing complex of Steeltown has come to a grinding halt, and the Rangers need to get its gears turning again… Read more

Chivalry 2 Developers Share Their Favorite Map

Huzzah! It’s Chivalry 2 launch day everybody! We’re so excited for players to hop into the full release of our game for the first time. The teams at Torn Banner and Tripwire Presents have been hard at work making one of the best melee combat games… Read more

Next Week on Xbox: New Games for June 14 to 18

Welcome to Next Week on Xbox! Here we cover all the new games coming soon to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows as well as upcoming Xbox Game Pass and soon-to-be released [email protected] titles! Get more details on the games below… Read more