Unvaccinated people made to wear skull and crossbones symbol in Covid spread crackdown

Rural officers made some people wear the signs saying “do not come near me, I am not vaccinated. Please stay away from me”. Those who were vaccinated were given a sign with the colours of the Indian flag that read “I am a patriot as I am vaccinated”.

“So, to teach them a lesson and encourage them to get vaccinated, we administrated an oath to get them inoculated as soon as possible.”

Police officer, Santosh Patel, told Reuters: “Watching the low vaccination rate in our district we decided to honour the people who got vaccinated, but then we also found a large number of people who were not vaccinated.

Police in the Niwari district of Madhya Pradesh say that they have introduced the policy to encourage more vaccinations, despite a vaccine shortage in India which is preventing many people getting their jab.

Another said: “There is no point shaming those who have not got vaccinated without knowing the circumstances.”

A third added: “Vaccine shaming should not be allowed.” And a fourth replied: “This is just wrong on so many levels.”

Two vaccines are currently produced in India, Covishield and Covaxin, but so far the country has only administered 239 million vaccines for its 1.39 billion population.

According to Our World in Data, just 3.3 percent of the Indian population are fully vaccinated and just 11 percent are partially vaccinated against Covid.