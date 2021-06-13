Newslanes Community

Aberdare stabbing reports as three men taken to hospital – two arrested, police say

Aberdare stabbing reports as three men taken to hospital - two arrested, police say

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident in the Whitcombe Street area of Aberdare. South Wales Police said the injured are all aged 23.

Detective Inspector Emma Hampton said: “Our officers will be working beyond this evening and into the early hours to try and ascertain further detail about this incident, however we have already made two arrests.

“We will be making extensive enquiries and I would urge members of the public to get in touch with us to provide their accounts of what they saw this evening.

“If you have any video footage of the incident then we would like you to get in touch.”

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: UK Feed

