Aer Lingus halts most regional flights after Stobart Air collapse – new flights announced

One of Aer Lingus’ operators Stobart Air collapsed on Friday night, throwing regional flights into chaos this weekend. The Irish airline was forced to cancel several flights from Dublin and Belfast City airports. The travel industry blow has also impacted Leeds Bradford Airport after flights operated by Stobart Air between Belfast and Leeds were cancelled.

“All impacted customers also have the option of a full refund.” There has been some concern that hundreds of jobs could be lost as a result of Stobart Air’s liquidation. A spokesperson for Stobart Air said: “It is with great regret and sadness that Stobart Air can confirm that the board is in the process of appointing a liquidator to the business and the airline is to cease operations with immediate effect. “Stobart Air apologises to all its customers for the inconvenience caused at short notice.

Aer Lingus has shared new flight times on their website for the next few days. Operations for June 13 (local time): Operated by Aer Lingus: EI256 Dublin – Edinburgh Depart 14:55 EI317 Edinburgh – Belfast City Depart 16:45 EI316 Belfast City – Edinburgh Depart 18:40 EI259 Edinburgh – Dublin Depart 20:15 EI314 Belfast City – Birmingham Depart 14:30 EI315 Birmingham – Belfast City Depart 16:15 EI304 Belfast City – Manchester Depart 18:30 EI305 Manchester – Belfast City Depart 20:15 Operated by BA CityFlyer: BA4479 Belfast City – Exeter Depart 14:30 BA4478 Exeter – Belfast City Depart 16:15 BA4473 Belfast City – Leeds Bradford Dep 18:15 BA4472 Leeds Bradford – Belfast City Dep 19:50 Operations for June 14 (local time): Operated by Aer Lingus: EI256 Dublin – Edinburgh Depart 07:00 EI317 Edinburgh – Belfast City Depart 08:50 EI316 Belfast City – Edinburgh Depart 10:50 EI259 Edinburgh – Dublin Depart 12:35 EI312 Belfast City – Birmingham Depart 08:00 EI313 Birmingham – Belfast City Depart 09:50 EI302 Belfast City – Manchester Depart 11:55 EI303 Manchester – Belfast City Depart 13:40 Operated by BA CityFlyer: BA4473 Belfast City – Leeds Bradford Depart 09:30 BA4472 Leeds Bradford – Belfast City Depart 11:00 BA4479 Belfast City – Exeter Depart 12:40 BA4478 Exeter – Belfast City Depart 14:20 Operations for June 15 (local time): Flight times to be confirmed as soon as possible.

