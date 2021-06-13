Apple Maps heads in the right direction and it might be time to delete Google Maps

Google Maps is still one of the most popular ways of getting from A to B, but Apple is fiercely fighting back with a blockbuster new release to its Apple Maps app. Apple Maps first launched back in 2012 to a huge backlash that led CEO Tim Cook to publicly apologise for the release, which replaced Google Maps as the default maps option on all iPhones worldwide. At launch, users complained about the significant lack of detail, no public transport directions, and a number of missing locations and errors within the map itself.

Since that initial release, Apple has been working to right all the wrongs of its Maps app and it seems what’s coming next could finally have Google looking over their shoulder.

The huge upgrade has just been revealed as part of Apple’s new iOS 15 operating system and it comes packed with a swathe of new features that could convince some to ditch Google for good.

The whole service has been given a massive lick of paint which not only makes it far more useful but also more fun to use. Head into some of the world’s biggest cities and you’ll now find a highly detailed view with roads that show every traffic light and pedestrian crossing.

Buildings have also been preciously mapped and iconic landmarks now appear in the most intricate detail. For example, if you head to San Francisco you’ll see the Golden Gate Bridge in all of its glory or you can take a tour around the infamous Alcatraz prison.

READ MORE: Thousands of MacBook owners won’t get the latest features – are YOU one of them?