Arthritis warning: Fruit juices can trigger painful and inflamed joints

The antioxidants found in fruit and vegetables are great at counteracting inflammation – the key predecessor to a painful arthritis flare-up – and drinking fruit juice might seem like a good idea. One glass of fruit juice counts towards one of your five-a-day, but does this mean drinking orange juice, cranberry juice, and mango juice is ideal? Dietician Ashley Harris advises you to keep a watchful eye on the sugar content of your juices.

Harris also encourages people to “pair your juice with protein, such as nuts or Greek yoghurt, to help control your blood sugar”.

For those on high blood pressure medication, do not juice grapefruit or drink grapefruit juice.

This is because grapefruit is known to interact with blood pressure medication and some arthritis medication.

The charity Arthritis Foundation stated: “Orange, tomato, pineapple and carrot juices are all high in the antioxidant, vitamin C, which can neutralise free radicals that lead to inflammation.

