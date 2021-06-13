BA crew put back onto furlough amid travel restriction uncertainty – ‘enough is enough’

BA had begun to bring workers back to work on May 17, the date the Government set for the restart of international travel.

However, and after the traffic light system review last week, it seems like the summer season is over for the carrier.

With Portugal moved back to the amber list and only 11 countries on the green list – but none of them a significant holiday destination – thousands of staff are being put back onto the furlough scheme.

The carrier had already cut more than 8,000 jobs last year, which was the worst downturn in aviation history.

