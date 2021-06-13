BT and Virgin Media rival is offering ultra fast broadband at a ludicrously low price

BT and Virgin Media continue to roll out their ludicrously fast 1Gbps broadband across the country. These ultimate speeds, which are around 15 times faster than the UK average, will allow subscribers to download a full HD movie in under 40 seconds or whizz a blockbuster PS5 title to their console in just 10 minutes – the same game would take a finger-tapping two hours on a standard 60Mbps connection.

It’s clearly the future of the internet, but it does come at a cost. BT charges a hefty £59.99 for its 1Gbps connection whilst Virgin wants to take £62 per month out of your bank account for those incredible speeds.

That’s not exactly cheap, but one smaller rival to BT and Virgin is currently offering a much more affordable way to get these blistering downloads.

Community Fibre, which provides broadband to homes across London, has just slashed prices on its best connections with things now starting from £20 per month for 150Mbps internet access. There’s also 400Mbps speeds for £27.50 or, if you want the ultimate 1Gbps broadband, you’ll currently pay just £39 per month – that’s £20 cheaper than BT.

Community Fibre says that these deals, which can save up to £240, will be available until July 8 and are based on a 24-month contract.

