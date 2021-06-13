Carol Vorderman rules out TV work after falling ill but will return to Pride of Britain

Carol Vorderman , 61, will be back to present The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards, in partnership with TSB, this year, but doesn’t want to work in television for much longer. The ex Countdown star said she will instead continue to focus on prioritising her health and helping others. Reflecting on 2020, the mother-of-two said she was “beyond tired” after having a packed schedule.

Carol marks her 22nd year presenting The Pride Of Britain Awards this year, which will return in person.

The host’s work on the show has made her determined to spend more time helping others.

She revealed she’s been working with Swansea and Cambridge universities for years and has also given away educational bursaries to help children from deprived backgrounds.

“And now I want to do even more,” she added, revealing she hoped to set up a foundation in the future.

