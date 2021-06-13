Carrie Johnson wears long floral dress at beach BBQ in Cornwall with son Wilfred

Carrie and Boris Johnson have attended this evening a beach barbeque with other G7 leaders in Carbis Bay, Cornwall. For the occasion, Carrie opted for her favourite style and wore a long floral dress.
Carrie is a big fan of long dresses, and she has been seen wearing them during the G7 weekend.
The summer gown featured long sleeves and a shirt collar.
Carrie combined the outfit with golden flat moccasin-type shoes.
The dress is perfect for summer occasions, from day events to casual evenings.
This evening, she went for her usual hairstyle.
Carrie had her hair in a loose wave and went for minimal makeup.
The mother-of-one completed the look with discreet golden earrings.
Carrie looked cheerful while playing with son Wilfred during the barbecue.
Yesterday she wore a very similar dress when attending the royal reception at Eden Project.
Brigitte Macron looked sophisticated wearing a long black dress with a floral pattern.
She had her hair tied in an elegant bun and combined the outfit with stilettos and a dark clutch.
Jill Biden wore a white and blue dress with butterfly print and a blue scarf around her shoulders.
