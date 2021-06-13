Newslanes Community

Carrie Johnson wears long floral dress at beach BBQ in Cornwall with son Wilfred

Carrie and Boris Johnson have attended this evening a beach barbeque with other G7 leaders in Carbis Bay, Cornwall. For the occasion, Carrie opted for her favourite style and wore a long floral dress.  

Carrie is a big fan of long dresses, and she has been seen wearing them during the G7 weekend. 

The summer gown featured long sleeves and a shirt collar. 

Carrie combined the outfit with golden flat moccasin-type shoes. 

The dress is perfect for summer occasions, from day events to casual evenings.  

This evening, she went for her usual hairstyle.  

Carrie had her hair in a loose wave and went for minimal makeup. 

The mother-of-one completed the look with discreet golden earrings.  

Carrie looked cheerful while playing with son Wilfred during the barbecue. 

Yesterday she wore a very similar dress when attending the royal reception at Eden Project. 

Brigitte Macron looked sophisticated wearing a long black dress with a floral pattern. 

She had her hair tied in an elegant bun and combined the outfit with stilettos and a dark clutch. 

Jill Biden wore a white and blue dress with butterfly print and a blue scarf around her shoulders.  

