Christian Eriksen: Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand in tears during emotional press conference

Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand was deeply upset when quizzed on the distressing situation in which Christian Eriksen had to be resuscitated during his country’s Euro 2020 clash with Finland. The former Tottenham star hit the deck and needed immediate CPR before being rushed to hospital.
Eriksen is now in a stable condition and he FaceTimed his team-mates to tell them to continue the match.
Denmark went on to lose 1-0 as Finland secured their first ever victory at a European Championship.
Hjulmand faced the press after the match and he struggled to fight back the tears.
“First of all, if it gets emotional, it’s been a tough night. We are all reminded of what the most important thing in life is – to have valuable relationships, people we’re close to, our family and our friends.
“We have a group of players that I cannot praise enough. I couldn’t be prouder of those people who took such good care of each other.
“He is one of my very dear friends, the way the players talked in the dressing room to decide to not do anything before we knew Christian was conscious and OK.
“We had two options to play the game [today] or tomorrow at 12pm and everyone agreed to play today. You can’t play a game with such feelings. We tried to win.
“It was incredible they managed to go out and try to play the second half.
“Honestly, there were players out there that were completely done. Emotionally done and emotionally exhausted.”
Finland boss Markku Kanerva said: “We are going to remember this for a long time for different reasons.
“It was a very emotional night for us.”
