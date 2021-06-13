Christian Eriksen: Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand in tears during emotional press conference

Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand was deeply upset when quizzed on the distressing situation in which Christian Eriksen had to be resuscitated during his country’s Euro 2020 clash with Finland. The former Tottenham star hit the deck and needed immediate CPR before being rushed to hospital.

Eriksen is now in a stable condition and he FaceTimed his team-mates to tell them to continue the match.

Denmark went on to lose 1-0 as Finland secured their first ever victory at a European Championship.

Hjulmand faced the press after the match and he struggled to fight back the tears.

“It was a really tough evening, on which we’ve all been reminded what the most important things in life are,” he said.

“It’s meaningful relationships. It’s those people who are close to us. It’s family and friends.