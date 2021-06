You are not panicking, instead, your approach is full of love and nurture.

The Moon also Quincunxes Saturn in Aquarius so you are guided by the wisdom of other people.

When in trouble, you look for answers among those closest to you and pay attention to what they have to say.

Mr Scott said: “Other people are actually, genuinely able to support you.”

The Moon enters Leo the Lion in the evening and is bolstered by the presence of Mars in Leo.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

Read More