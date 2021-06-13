'Do not click on this link' Lloyds Bank customers urged to watch out for convincing scam

The scammers are using a sophisticated text message tactic in an effort to try get hold of personal and financial details. Aware that many people being familiar with getting text messages from their bank, the fraudsters are purporting to be from different banks, sending a similar type of message to the legitimate ones.

Beside the photograph, the Twitter user penned: “Scam alert. If u get this message and if you are a #LloydsBank customer do not click on the link #LloydsBank #scam.” Another person shared a similar message which they had received. Thankfully, they were instantly aware that it wasn’t a genuine message, due to not being a Lloyds Bank customer. “Just so you know @LloydsBank Received text today – looks pretty convincing but I’m not a customer of yours so know it’s a scam. Reported to 7726,”(sic) they wrote. DON’T MISS

This particular message sent from the fraudsters read: “Lloyds Bank: A payment was attempted from a NEW DEVICE on 07/06 at 13:46:18. “If this was NOT you please visit: [website link].” The bank responded to the tweet, expressing thanks for reporting the message. “Please don’t reply or click on the link,” the tweet continued.

CHALLENGE “Could it be fake? It’s ok to reject, refuse or ignore any requests. Only criminals will try to rush or panic you. PROTECT “If you have provided personal details to someone over the phone and you now believe this to be a scam, contact your bank, building society and credit card company immediately and report it to Action Fraud at www.actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040. “You can also contact CIFAS to apply for protective registration. “This means extra checks will be carried out when a financial service, such as a loan, is applied for using your address and personal details, to verify its you and not a fraudster.”

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Finance Feed