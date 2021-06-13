England vs Croatia LIVE: Confirmed team news and updates from Euro 2020 clash

England vs Croatia LIVE
12.30pm: Good afternoon and welcome to Express Sport’s live coverage of England’s opening match of Euro 2020 against Croatia.
Gareth Southgate is hoping to lead the Three Lions deep into the tournament and expectation is high after the semi-final run at the 2018 World Cup.
It was Croatia who denied England the chance to face France in that final and fans are desperate to see revenge dished out at Wembley.
A home crowd could be the difference between success and failure. Stay tuned for all the latest build-up, match action and reaction.
Past meetings
The aforementioned defeat in Moscow three years ago will still be a sore memory for much of the England squad.
Kieran Trippier’s early free-kick had Gareth Southgate’s side ahead only for Ivan Perisic to equalise and Mario Mandzukic to send Croatia through to the final.
Since then, the teams have clashed in the Nations League – a 0-0 draw behind closed doors in Rijeka followed up by Jesse Lingard and Harry Kane scoring late goals in a 2-1 Wembley win to send England into the inaugural finals.
