Forza Horizon 5 release date and Mexico gameplay joins Redfall news for Xbox

Forza Horizon 5 has been officially announced during the Microsoft and Bethesda E3 showcase.

Confirming earlier reports, Forza Horizon 5 will take place in an open world Mexico setting, and have a November 9 release date.

The exciting news was announced alongside a new gameplay trailer, which showcases the stunning Mexico setting.

According to Microsoft, the new Forza Horizon sequel will feature a “deep campaign” complete with new story missions.

One of the more interesting new additions is EventLab, which lets players create their own custom races, challenges and game modes.

“Create your own expressions of fun with the new EventLab gameplay toolset including custom races, challenges, stunts, and new game modes.

“Customise your cars in more ways than ever before. Use the Gift Drops feature to share your custom creations.”

The Mexico setting is shaping up to be one of the most diverse yet, containing deserts, jungles, hidden ruins, beaches and canyons.

Fans will even be able to explore a towering snow-capped volcano, as well as a huge stadium.