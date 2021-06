© Nintendo / Ubisoft

After a slip-up on Nintendo’s end, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope was officially unveiled during Ubisoft’s E3 presentation.

Being a sequel, a number of key figures have returned, and this includes the former Rare composer Grant Kirkhope. He was previously responsible for the first game’s soundtrack, and this time around he was even given the opportunity to score the trailers for the sequel.

Here’s what he had to say about the reveal of Sparks of Hope during a special Games Industry E3 podcast:

“I’m so pleased to get it out there, you know, it’s not a secret anymore. Yes, it’s great to get it out there… I got to score both the trailers, the gameplay and the cinematic trailers that a lot of the time you don’t get to do that…yeah, I feel I’m part of the launch which is nice.”

and yes I am scoring Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope! I had to request that @DavideSoliani would not be allowed to be a Diva like last time but alas he’s already started!🤣— Grant Kirkhope (@grantkirkhope) June 12, 2021

In a follow-up tweet, Grant revealed one of the more special moments working on the game, which was being able to do an arrangement of the Comet Observatory theme from the Super Mario Galaxy series:

I have to say getting to do an arrangement of the theme from the Comet Observatory was one of those moments that last a life time!— Grant Kirkhope (@grantkirkhope) June 12, 2021

Oh, and there’s apparently a neat reference to a Banjo-Tooie track in the Sparks of Hope trailer:

You caught me!— Grant Kirkhope (@grantkirkhope) June 13, 2021

Creative director Davide Soliani also had a special message for Kirkhope during a developer discussion about the game:

“Honestly Grant is not only a composer to me, he’s a close friend. And I couldn’t imagine doing a game without him – even if he’s always complaining and whining about something, I want him on my side. That’s the best message I can send to him.”

