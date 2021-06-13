Heart attack symptoms: The five signs 'you should never ignore' – FULL list

Heart attacks are a serious medical emergency that require immediate medical attention. It’s crucial that you’re aware of the most common signs of a heart attack, so that you can respond quickly if you ever have to.

Heart attacks are caused by a lack of blood reaching the heart.

Without enough blood, the heart could become seriously damaged – and it may even be life-threatening.

A heart attack could also be a symptom of coronary heart disease, which is where fatty deposits build up in the arteries, which limits the amount of blood reaching the heart.

There are numerous symptoms of a heart attack, and they tend to differ between both men and women.

