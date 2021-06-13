Heart attack symptoms: The five signs 'you should never ignore' – FULL list

Heart attacks are a serious medical emergency that require immediate medical attention. It’s crucial that you’re aware of the most common signs of a heart attack, so that you can respond quickly if you ever have to.
Heart attacks are caused by a lack of blood reaching the heart.
Without enough blood, the heart could become seriously damaged – and it may even be life-threatening.
A heart attack could also be a symptom of coronary heart disease, which is where fatty deposits build up in the arteries, which limits the amount of blood reaching the heart.
There are numerous symptoms of a heart attack, and they tend to differ between both men and women.
You might also notice excessive sweating and unexplained nausea, it added.
Some patients could feel very lightheaded or dizzy, and become overwhelmed with fatigue.
“During a heart attack, the blood supply that normally nourishes the heart with oxygen is cut off and the heart muscle begins to die,” it said.
“Some people who are having a heart attack have warning signs, while others show no signs.
