Heat Advisory in effect until 7PM, still a small chance for a big storm

For the first time in 2021 Houston is under a Heat Advisory until 7PM. Stay hydrated and try to avoid any strenuous outdoor activities. If you were looking for an excuse to get out of yard work or an afternoon run, you’re welcome. https://t.co/kYz1z4P7gd pic.twitter.com/a0vLYLhO7Y — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) June 13, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — This is the hottest feeling day so far in 2021.

The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory on Sunday until 7 p.m. for the following areas:

Montgomery, Northern Liberty, Colorado, Austin, Waller, Inland Harris, Chambers, Wharton, Fort Bend, Inland Jackson, Inland Matagorda, Inland Brazoria, Inland Galveston, Southern Liberty, Coastal Harris, Coastal Jackson, Coastal Matagorda, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Galveston, Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island, Bolivar Peninsula. Additionally, the cities of Conroe, The Woodlands, Liberty, Cleveland, Dayton, Columbus, Eagle Lake, Weimar, Sealy, Bellville, Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire, Waller, Houston, Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell, Old River, Winfree, El Campo, Wharton, Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land, Rosenberg, First Colony, Pecan Grove, Edna, Ganado, Bay City, Pearland, Alvin, Angleton, League City, Friendswood, Devers, Pasadena, Baytown, Palacios, Lake Jackson, Freeport, Clute, Texas City, Dickinson, La Marque, Surfside Beach, and Galveston.

We’ll see highs reach the upper 90s with feels-like temps between 105-110 degrees area-wide. The good news is that we could see a few cooling downpours in the afternoon and early evening hours. We’re looking at a 30% chance of rain for Houston.

An Ozone Pollution Watch will also be in effect for Harris, Galveston, & Brazoria Counties on Sunday. Unhealthy levels of ozone will be possible especially in the afternoon.

We’re also monitoring the Gulf of Mexico for potential development.

Any rain for the weekend?

A boundary moving to the south should be enough to spark a few scattered downpours Sunday afternoon / early evening. Some of those thunderstorms coming in from the northeast could turn severe with gusty winds and large hail. We are currently calling for a 30% chance of shower and thunderstorms.

How about next week?

As high pressure to our west drifts a bit more north and west we’ll bring back in enough moisture to the area for a few showers and storms through early next week.

Is it true that a tropical system could develop in the Gulf of Mexico next week?

Yes, it is possible low pressure will spin up in the western half of the Gulf next week, but it is way too early to know if we’ll get any impacts here should one form. You can stay aware and informed on what’s happening in the tropics by visiting abc13.com/tropicalupdate.

