How to get rid of mould from fabric – THREE top techniques

White distilled vinegar is a great mould killer.

Make sure the vinegar is white as brown vinegar will stain your fabric.

Dilute vinegar with clean water and work it directly into the stain, if the mould is mild you can simply pre-soak the fabric in this vinegar mixture and put it in the washing machine straight away.

White distilled vinegar is perfect for brightening your whites too, simply add one to two cups of it to your washing machine when you come to put a load on.

