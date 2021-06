Speaking to Express.co.uk, Fiona said of working with him: “We had great fun, we spent a lot of time laughing and always getting told off by producers because we talked too much or we ran over time, and did things we weren’t supposed to but it was great.

“He was often in my dressing room… he’d go on a gossip rant.

“We spent a lot of time in our dressing rooms and we had great fun.

“We had the same working class background and we knew our audience.”

Express.co.uk has contacted a representative for Eamonn for comment.

