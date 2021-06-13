Off-Duty Flight Attendant Is Detained After an In-Flight Struggle, Delta Says

An off-duty flight attendant took control of the public address system and then fought with passengers and crew members on board a Delta Air Lines flight on Friday in the latest outburst of violent behavior by airline passengers, the airline said.

Delta said that Flight 1730, which had been headed to Atlanta from Los Angeles, landed in Oklahoma City after the off-duty flight attendant grabbed the public address system and made an announcement about oxygen masks, setting off a struggle with passengers and crew members who subdued him.

Video from the flight showed a violent confrontation near the front of the plane involving several people who wrestled the man to the floor, while someone said: “Get him down. Keep him down.”

“The aircraft landed without incident and the passenger was removed by law enforcement,” Delta said in a statement. “We apologize to our customers for the delay and any additional inconvenience this caused.”